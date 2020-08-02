Thank you, Seguin Gazette, for your help in keeping the Seguin community, especially those on our west side, informed about the repurposing of the historic Juan Seguin Elementary School campus by Spirit of Joy Lutheran Church. We realize the importance of this property to the story of Seguin, and want to be sure to keep everyone updated on all the efforts we are making to return the structure to a vital role in our town by bringing it back to life with a new purpose. By sharing our progress in that effort, you help to ensure that our eventual outcome is supported and joined by many Seguinites.
In the latest update, we saw the demolition of the newest wing at the school, which closed 10 years ago. Although the most recent addition to the campus, this wing suffered water damage, and that made the building “beyond redemption,” and so it came down.
