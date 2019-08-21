The letter from Forrest Mims of Seguin and his comments about J.C. Dufresne’s column show that he is living in a fog enshrouded atmosphere.
I and my family are lifelong Republicans. However, I and many Texans that I know, have become disillusioned with our party, especially in the last two years. I voted for President Trump, believing things that he said to be the truth. However, his claims have and continue to be filled with exaggerations and outright lies that he knows are lies, but hopes enough people will believe what he says.
Trump has an advisor named Miller, who fits the description of the Nazi Gestapo that fits (what) Dufresne may have referred to, who would throw anyone in prison that spoke up against the administration. He even looks like Adolph Eichmann.
We will not make the mistake of voting for Trump again. He has hurt our country too much and blind followers like Mims ensure our country continues down the wrong path. Trump’s statements can be quickly fact checked to show they are just lies, with hopes enough will follow the lies.
Mims said the Gazette should not publish leftist comments … just his comments, and that the paper should prohibit libelous content. That would leave out comments from Mims. The Gazette owes no one an apology for printing views that differ from people like Mims.
Larry Spears, Schertz
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.