Although a resident of San Antonio, I often do my shopping at the friendly stores in Seguin.
This past Friday I pulled up to Home Depot on IH 10 and as I stepped down from my pickup, my wallet must have slipped from my handbag.
After shopping for 30 minutes or more, it was time to pay for my merchandise. For anyone who has found their wallet missing, they will agree the feeling is devastating. But the salesperson quickly called the office and found that my wallet had been turned in by a woman who found it in the parking lot but she didn’t leave her name.
If this honest and kindly individual is a subscriber to your paper and reads this, please know that from the bottom of my heart I will be eternally grateful.
Jerri Puckett, Converse
