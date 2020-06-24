If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
As Confederate statues and other symbols of white supremacy are being removed or toppled as part of this country’s long path toward reckoning with hundreds of years of racist violence, it’s time for Seguin’s leaders to stop embracing skewed historical narratives that blindly glorify the Texas Rangers and whitewash generations of violence, political and economic disenfranchisement, and erasure of the lives, cultures, and histories of Seguin’s Black and brown communities.
I understand that many of Seguin’s residents are proud that early Texas Rangers are part of Seguin’s origin story. I am not saying that we should erase this history. I am saying that we start being honest about it and learn from it.
