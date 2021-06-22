We want to thank all of the bakers and buyers that helped make the Relay For Life Mother’s Day and Father’s Day bake sales very successful. We especially want to thank Cecilia Delagarza and all employees of El Ranchito Restaurant for providing a place for the sale.
We are planning to have a modified Relay For Life on Sept. 11, 2021, at Starcke Park East. If you want to participate as a survivor, team, sponsor, or in any way, please call 830-379-3632.
