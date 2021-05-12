I would like to thank this organization on behalf of the Guadalupe community for the tremendous amount of assistance during the global pandemic. Your contribution to the recovery of this community after the great impacts of COVID-19 has been supremely helpful.
I especially admire your consistent coverage of local media for the community, your contribution has kept the community informed during trying times. I really appreciate everything that your organization has done to help the community succeed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.