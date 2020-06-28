I think it is both. COVID-19 is real. The most vulnerable in our society are in danger. The elderly, those fighting diabetes, cancer, COPD, asthma, and any number of other health conditions are at risk. These folks need to be protected.
Has coronavirus become politicized and weaponized? Absolutely it has. Our city and county politicians have done a pretty good job so far regarding hospitalizations and deaths compared to our adjacent Comal and Bexar Counties. I tip my hat to all of them for erring on the side of public safety. Unfortunately, they have succumbed to the intense media pressure of the “second wave” of the pandemic. The July 4th Parade has been cancelled to appease the media wolves. So many of our citizens have lost their jobs and it appears more job losses are coming due to the ongoing fear. We just cannot let this event or any other future “pandemic” spell our fate.
