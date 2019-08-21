There was a legal notice in the paper to condemn Mrs. Jacquline Crayton’s house that got me thinking. This is the same home that family and friends gathered in front of for a vigil after she was found dead on the floor from a non-life threatening fall three years earlier.
Removing the home from our sight hopefully won’t remove the lesson we all should have learned from her death. Isolation is a contributing factor in abuse, neglect and exploitation of seniors.
The perception that aging is a process of deterioration and dependency contribute to the expectation that seniors are supposed to disappear off the radar, like her house. Isolation is a sanction for bad behavior in prison and should not be an automatic sanction for seniors as they age in our community.
Kelly Cross, Seguin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.