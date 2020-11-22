Now that the elections are over, I hope we all take a deep breath and consider the implications concerning the presidential and congressional votes.
With Trump’s defeat, we have said no to confusion, chaos, corruption and collusion.
Updated: November 23, 2020 @ 2:54 am
