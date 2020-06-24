If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
What have we become as a nation? As I watch the last month’s news and the social media, and listen to my neighbors, I am not sure, but I can say that I am ashamed.
After living and working half of my life overseas, I am now questioned by my friends from other countries that look at the present situation in the U.S. with doubt, disbelief and, in many occasions, with a bit of disgust. To be frank, I also have the same feelings, though mine run stronger and include disappointment.
