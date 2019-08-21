“Most people are good.” I like that song/singer, but when I hear that line I wince and mumble “hmmm” because I’m just not that sure. No problem seeing good in people, but my Libra scales simply won’t tip when I hear “most.”
Tho’ jaded, I’m still easy on folks. So, why my hesitation? I’m well past youth and a fairly solid cynic. Is that why, I wonder? Yet, I’m oblivious (getting hoodwinked every second) so I shouldn’t balk. This “roving reporter” questioned even a couple of out-of-towners.
My interest piqued when Toni and I helped a man who had fallen. Nary a soul came. I was stunned at a restaurant here when NO ONE approached me (even looked my way!) when my son fainted.
“There is none that doeth good, no, not one.” That Bible verse negates the song’s verse. I heard “we are by nature sinful and unclean.” Even a toddler adamantly cries, “Mine.” No surprise Jesus says, “[we] must be born again.”
I’m in a quandary. I WANT to believe “most,” but maybe it’s truer to say if it’s convenient (right place/time).
Is goodness a fluke, short-term? Do I have only a PROPENSITY for it since “I WILL what is right (but, do not do it)?” I’m not denigrating others’ good. Indeed (I hope), I laud and encourage.
What if there wasn’t any good at all? I dare say I’d be even more” [Heaven]”sick. It’s merely “most” that nags at me. My musings then must be a cry for help because I don’t want to “pass by on the other side.” God, equip and MOVE me for CONTINUAL good. Does it matter if it’s “most” are good?
After all, God is, and He’s the majority. Our goodness doesn’t whet God’s desire for us. They’re “filthy rags.” It’s who HE is; His love for us.
Valerie Doerfler, Seguin
