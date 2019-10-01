In reference to the article concerning animals (Sept. 24), imagine if mankind had the same compassion for unborn babies as it does for cats and dogs.
Hurt or kill a cat or dog, justifiably get arrested; hurt or kill an unborn (or even after birth in some states) human being, nothing, with some people even celebrating.
Think that the fetus is just a blob of tissue, look at a 3D sonogram. The hypocrisy is mind boggling.
Jeremiah 1:5 “Before I formed you in the womb I knew you...”
Bob Pickett, Seguin
