There is a very important Green Valley Special Utility District (GVSUD) Board of Directors election on Nov. 2 that needs every GVSUD ratepayer’s attention if the GVSUD board is ever going to pay proper attention to the ratepayers and, more importantly, to the operations of the district.
We, the ratepayers, have an opportunity to replace two current board members that have shown a complete lack of fiscal responsibility in the oversight of GVSUD and their complete disregard of their own bylaws and administrative policies.
