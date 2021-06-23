When you are an 82-year-old widow and find a dead and decomposing critter in your back yard — WHO DO YOU CALL?
You call the city of Seguin Animal Control. Within one hour, a lovely young woman working for Animal Control was knocking at my door and removing this critter (we think a raccoon) from my yard.
