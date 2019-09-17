Cindy, Cindy, Cindy
I refer to your letter regarding the accidental pistol shot of the man’s testicle. That headline was a public safety announcement and those of us who have pistols will certainly check the safety before holstering our weapons.
No name was mentioned so that just leaves us looking for a man with a limp. That man will have an amusing story to tell his wife and friends. If it had been me, my brother, father or son, it would still be an amusing story … after the pain was gone. I hope it wasn’t anyone close to you.
Thank you Felicia for your gun awareness announcement.
Git along home Cindy, git along.
William “Bill” Hale, Seguin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.