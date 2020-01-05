“Wisconsin school eyes Gutierrez as super”
Blah, blah, blah. “I’m really torn about this and have really been sick to my stomach.” Blah, blah blah. “I’ve always operated here in Seguin ISD, every single day, as if I’m going to be here for the rest of my career.” Blah, blah blah. I’m sorry, all I got from all this is, my resume has always been in play, looking for a “better” opportunity.
It’s true that while here in SISD Dr. Gutierrez has implemented a promising strategic plan but, it is far from fruition. It will be a couple of school years before we know if it will even work. It will require yearly evaluations and possibly some adjustments as the student data come in from year to year. We’ve been down this road before, new super, new plan, no consistency.
Come on school board, the children of Seguin ISD deserve better than that. They deserve a long term commitment. Now, even if Dr. Gutierrez stays, I can’t imagine any educator trusting the process. Everyone will be waiting for his next opportunity. So why believe in his approach? A new superintendent means change. This plan will be out the door.
Maybe a firm four to six years should be mandatory on any new contract with a strong clause making it easy to remove anyone who is bad for the children of the district.
I long for the day when a Seguinite grows in experience and becomes superintendent. Someone who we know their parents and grandparents. Someone who really knows Seguin, who really believes in Seguin. We’ve had some promising prospects throughout the years but we have always managed to run them off.
