Things that made me smile this morning on my bike ride through our beautiful town: a pretty lawn full of birds that took off in flight as I rode by. A sign congratulating a graduating senior. A friendly good morning from a neighbor watering his lawn. Two cute puppies barking from inside their screen door at me. A “beware of dog” sign with a cat perched directly behind it. The sunshine. Riding past the park that used to be the library where my kids grew to love books. The moon still visible opposite the sunshine. The neighbor playing catch with her dog inside her fence. Friendly waves from drivers as they passed. The beautifully restored houses in our historic district. The not-so-well-kept-up houses with friendly people waving from their porches. The outdoor essential workers who are ever-present with a friendly smile and wave.
I could have chosen to list the sad things I saw probably a lot easier, but I’m choosing to look for the good because life is too short. If I were made of money, I would fix all of the physical problems I see everyday on my ride, but I’m not, so I’ll try to fix the things I can with a smile and a wave and a prayer as I ride through my beautiful town.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.