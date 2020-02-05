I am not prejudice but have a question to the Habitat for Humanity.
I have a good friend who applied for a home and she was never chosen and so many Mexican Americans, I presume they are Americans, is chosen? She had a couple of children and her husband died, but white American are hardly chosen.
A couple of years ago a family got a home with 6 kids, no same name, and woman and man even were not married and they got home. My opinion is God made man and woman to be married with the way of them showing that God is the way and not sins of no real father and parents not married in the way of the Holy Spirit. So my point is, why not give white Americans a chance to live in a descent home?
I am just concerned about this issue.
I do not want hate mail, but black Americans have NNACP, Mexican Americans have LULAC and white Americans have no one but the white men and women, a disgrace to our race and cause pain and disgrace with murder. I just want to understand.
Mary Hodges, Seguin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.