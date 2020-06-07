After reading the article “Chief, sheriff discuss Minnesota death,” I was impressed and somewhat comforted with the comments made by the chief. But I have to admit I was disappointed by the sheriff. Especially when he said “if people would simply comply with a lawful order, they wouldn’t find themselves in those situations.”
A mutual friend of ours told me that Arnold had to be careful not to “offend” his supporters. That may be true but if it is, it disappoints me even more. Because I am one of his supporters. I support his department, his deputies and I have voted for him time and time again.
It’s true that we don’t know exactly what happened minutes before his take-down and death but, once George Floyd was subdued, on the ground, handcuffed, pleading for his breath and life, he should have been taken into custody and charged with whatever charges he needed to be charged with.
As for those officers, yes, everyone is innocent until proven guilty and yes, we should all wait for the conclusion of a thorough and lawful investigation but to just say if people would simply comply with a lawful order is discouraging. For people of color, it is not always that simple. And I ask, for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, what lawful order did George Floyd not comply with.
I support all peace officers, I appreciate that they put their lives on the line for us, I will continue to respect them but at that fateful moment, all we needed was one officer, just one, to say, enough, stop! But no one did.
Rene Ramos, Schertz
