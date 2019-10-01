I wish I would choose wisely — even if it’s just my words. I cringe when writing each letter because I think of two English teachers reading them and “tsking” me.
“To hate is to love less.”
When I heard those words, everything said (or that would be said) was lost because I hung on to that one line.
Am I to love evil less instead of “hate what is evil?” I grimaced, mired in uncertainty. I became like a puppy playing tug-of-war. I couldn’t let it go. (Yes, I went to my o-o-t “voters” again).
I acknowledge different kinds of love, so I understood how that remark was used to explain the Bible verse. It was still an unfortunate choice of words for me. I wouldn’t define hate with the word love.
When I hate — whatever the sin (injustice, poverty, illness…), I HATE it. I have no degree of love for it. I wouldn’t say, “to die is to live less.”
The 10 Commandments are “dos” as well as “don’ts.” Many focus only on the “don’ts.”
The same might be said about this directive from God. I don’t want to concentrate on the “hate part” of the verse. Instead, I focus on putting God first in my life, then all else follows. Is that not how we prioritize?
I may be getting tangled in semantics here, but those are the words I would have chosen. That’s just how this “cow eats the cabbage.”
Valerie Doerfler, Seguin
