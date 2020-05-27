Sixty-four people in our adjacent Bexar County have died from coronavirus as of May 19, 2020. ZERO have died in Guadalupe County. ZERO. And we live in a state of 29 million people. Yet tens of thousands of our citizens in these two counties have lost their livelihood and their jobs. How or why was this allowed to happen?
Most Americans want to work and provide for their families. When our government tells us we must stay home and NOT work all in the name of the greater good, something is VERY wrong.
There is no doubt that we should isolate those that are at the greatest risk and do all we can to protect them. This means primarily the elderly and those that are battling other health conditions. We should all be committed to doing this.
The rest of us should be allowed to live, enjoy life and provide for our families. By the same token, those that are scared and want to stay locked in their homes and have all of life’s necessities delivered to them should have the ability to do so and not be ridiculed. We have the right to choose.
There are a handful of catchphrases that I hope I never hear again after 2020. They are: “Social Distancing,” “The New Normal,” “Together Alone,” “We are All in This Together.” These phrases make me want to rip my toenails out with the needle-nose pliers.
I want to live. To love. To dance. I want to give my friends a hug, a kiss, a chest bump, or a high five. I want to shake hands. No way in Hades am I going to let a renegade virus from Wuhan, China, take my freedom and joy of life from me. Or let a certain segment of our population tell me to just obey, relax, and let the government take care of me. Not EVER gonna happen.
MANSA — “Make America Not Scared Again!”
Jim Ward, Seguin
