Regarding the Letter To The Editor, on Sunday Sept. 27, 2020, “Gonzalez Owes All Veterans an Apology” by Daniel Shepard, I wouldn’t count on an apology from the Congressman. A vote for Monica De La Cruz-Hernandez would be a good alternative.
Frank Sawyer, Seguin
