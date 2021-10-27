Kudos to Mr. Steve Roberts on his Political View article “What’s really killing this country,” which ran in the Seguin Gazette on Sunday, Oct. 17. I wholeheartedly agree with his assessment that partisan politics is destroying the effectiveness of our government.
I’ve been saying for years that our two dominant parties, Democrats and Republicans, have become so intent on their party agendas that they have both lost focus of the fact that they work for the citizens of this great country, the same citizens who pay the taxes that finance the operations of government at all levels.
