Area basketball had a busy night on Friday night, and two teams snagged 30-plus-point wins over their opponents.
Seguin boys (2-7) travelled to Kerrville Tivy to face the Antlers for their district opener, walking out on the wrong side of an 81-56 final score. Seguin’s Xander Harrell put up 20 for the Mats next to John Jackson with 14 points of his own.
