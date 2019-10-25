If you have ever wondered why so many people love Texas high school football, take a trip over to Erwin-Lee Field Friday night and watch the Navarro Panthers (7-0, 2-0) host the Wimberley Texans (6-1, 2-0).
This matchup has all the elements that make small towns empty out and pack into stadiums every autumn Friday night.
First, it is an intense rivalry. Navarro and Wimberley have split their all-time series at 7-7 and each team has won five games in the series since 2010. While there is a great deal of mutual respect for each other, Panthers past and present will tell you one of their main goals each year is to beat “Wimbo.” Kids from Wimberley have also been known to jaw a bit with Navarro students when given the chance.
Second, this is a contest between two talented teams that are on a roll. The Panthers and the Texans are ranked fifth and eighth respectively in MaxPreps statewide rankings for Class 4A-II. Wimberley is coming off a 56-28 drubbing of previously unbeaten Bandera. Navarro is undefeated and has trailed for just a minute and a half all season.
Finally, it is a game with everything on the line. The winner will have the District 13-4A-II lead all to themselves and is very likely to win the district. While there is a strong possibility the teams could meet again in the state quarterfinals six weeks from now, the winner of this game will probably have a little easier road and bring more confidence into the possible rematch.
The teams have high powered offenses but offer a stark contrast in style. Navarro is averaging more than 400 yards rushing per game, which puts them on a pace to break the school’s all-time team rushing record for a regular season. Fullback Euler Deleon has already rushed for more than 1,000 yards this year and the Panthers have a big offensive line and a stable of fresh backs to throw at an opponent.
Wimberley has a much more productive and sophisticated passing game, often send out five wide receivers. Quarterback Cooper McCollum passed for more yards in the first half last week (284) than Navarro has all season (193). On the year, he has thrown for 1,541 yards and 19 touchdowns.
McCollum has six different receivers who have caught seven passes or more. Junior Christian Marshall leads the team with 26 catches for 556 yards and seven touchdowns.
Navarro head coach Rod Blount says it is a “complete offense” that his team will face on Friday.
“They have an offensive line that does a great job in protection,” he said. “They have a strong running game and talented receivers.
“But it all goes through their quarterback. He can beat you with his legs and he can beat you with his arm. We have to contain him.”
Blount said his team will try to mix coverages and fronts and try to get pressure on McCollum.
“Our defense has been playing well,” Blount said. “Hopefully they’re up for the challenge and can make some big stops when we need them to.”
The main reason that the Panthers have won five of the last six games in this series has been the dominance of their running game against the Texans’ defense. In last year’s contest, they ran for a season high 531 yards as Navarro breezed to a 56-28 win. They have scored at least 35 points against Wimberley in each of their past four meetings.
But Blount says that is not the defense the Panthers will see this year.
“They are much improved,” he said. “They have a defensive line that is big, plays good technique, and is well-coached,” he said. “Their secondary is extremely athletic and keeps most things in front of them and their linebackers do a great job scraping and flowing to the ball.”
Blount pointed to the job Wimberley’s defense did against Canyon Lake, which runs the Slot-T offense like Navarro. The Texans held Canyon Lake to just seven points and less than 200 yards rushing in that game.
He said safeties Dalton Blackburn and Colby Wiegman are their main playmakers. He also said that lineman Carson Minnix was one of their defensive standouts.
Blount said he wants his team to do much as they did in their 55-14 win over Llano two weeks ago.
“We will have to play keep away in order to limit their offensive opportunities like we did against Llano,” he said. “We’ll need to control the ball with long steady drives and get stops on defense when we can. And big games like this usually come down to turnovers and special teams.
“Our kids know this is a big ball game against a good club that they see as their rival. They’ll be ready to play.”
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on Friday night in Geronimo. Fans should arrive early as a large crowd is expected.
In other District 13-4A-II action, Cuero will host Austin Eastside Memorial on Thursday night while Llano travels to Bandera on Friday.
Scott Kibbe is regular contributor to the Seguin Gazette. He has been covering Navarro football for 28 years.
