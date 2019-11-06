Seguin head coach Kristi Stanley hoped to be on the other side of the bracket.
But a tiebreaker loss to SA McCollum relegated Seguin’s volleyball team to the fourth seed out of district play, meaning they had a difficult draw on Tuesday night — against the No. 3 team in the state, Dripping Springs.
The Tigers came into the match 39-10 overall and had cruised through district play at 14-0.
Tuesday at Canyon High School the Tigers lived up to that, handing the Lady Mats a three-set loss, 17-25, 9-25 and 10-25.
“They’re just a very sound team, a sound program with a tradition and history of winning and great players,” Stanley said after the match. “They did an incredible job.”
Seguin held their own in the first set, but the Tigers were just too much after that, jumping out to big leads in both the second and third sets.
“I think the score doesn’t even show they fight that we had in some really long rallies,” Stanley said. “We did some great things, but it just didn’t go our way. I couldn’t be more proud of us.”
It was one of those long rallies in the first set, when the Tigers finished it off after several big saves by the Lady Mats’ defense, that seemed to turn the match in Dripping Springs favor.
Strong kills from the Tigers early in the match opened up several tips over attempted blocks by the Lady Mats.
“It’s youthfulness,” Stanley said. “We’ve just got to do a better job of seeing things earlier and reacting. That’s just something that experience will hopefully get us there.”
Seguin was very young this year, coming off a perfect district campaign last season, but losing most of the starters to graduation.
“Going into this year, there was so much chatter of a doubt about Seguin volleyball, because we lost so much,” Stanley said. ‘The seniors did a great job of coming in and leading this team, showing what Seguin volleyball was all about and just continuing the tradition.
“We fought through some huge matches this year, and I think those younger ones do see that and can now kind of take the reins and keep this tradition going.”
Seniors Julianna Harrington, Riley Brittain, Leslie Muenchow and Amasti Canales and Beth Martinez were statistical leaders for the Lady Mats all season.
Harrington and Muenchow led the way on Tuesday with six and four kills respectively, while Brittain had three. Canales led the team in digs with 15.
Seguin ends the season 21-22 overall and finished the district campaign tied for third with SA McCollum.
Kevin Duke is the sports editor at the Seguin Gazette. You can email him at sports@seguingazette.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.