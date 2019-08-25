At the end of Thursday night’s scrimmage against the Cuero Gobblers, head coach Travis Bush gathered his players in the middle of the field in Cuero.
He had a simple message.
“Ok guys, practice is over,” the coach said, after the two-hour plus session versus last year’s 4A state champs.
“There are no more do-overs. We don’t get the first down we have to punt, we’re not just backing it up and starting over. We got educated today on a couple of penalties — that’s not going to be a warning next week, it’s going to be 15 yards.
“It’s game time now, so everything counts.”
The teams ran four series against each other, then played two 12-minute long quarters with a running clock.
Seguin scored three touchdowns on the night, as did the Gobblers.
“I thought it was pretty evenly matched,” Bush said. “Both of us scored three times and they have a pretty good squad, coming off of last year’s state championship.”
A couple of the scoring drives by the Gobblers were almost exclusively on the ground.
“They were big and physical, and we got exposed to some things up front,” Bush said. “But all-in-all, we came back in better shape. We looked faster at the end of the scrimmage, after being a little out of shape last week.”
“We were able to drive down and score in the last quarter, and then hold them out of the end zone at the end.”
The slow start for the Matadors to begin the scrimmage was a point of some concern for the coach.
“We told the guys they have to come out ready to go,” Bush said. “We can’t wait for stuff to happen … we come out on the first series and don’t score, and they get the long drive for the touchdown.
“After that the defense played solid, and the offense started making some plays. We’ll do some things in practice to help us to start faster.”
Starting quarterback Jhalen Mickles alternated series, and the coach thought that affected his play, but the Matador’s starter completed a number of nice throws down the field.
“It’s hard to get a rhythm when you run 10 plays on offense, then you go sit on the bench for 30 minutes, but he made some good decisions,” Bush said. “It was windy, so there were a couple of plays where the ball got away from him. Part of quarterbacking in any ballgame is playing the wind — you’ve got to know when it’s going to help you or hurt you.”
Mickles hooked up on a 58-yard scoring strike to wide receiver Clark Ullrich, who made a great adjustment on the ball thrown down the sideline, and then juked the safety to get the free run into the end zone. It was one of two touchdowns for Ullrich receiving on the night.
“He had the two touchdowns and several third down conversions,” Bush said. “That was big for the offense, all scrimmage we converted well on third down, so it was good to see.”
“During the season that will extend some drives and help us overall.”
Coach Bush was not afraid to throw it down the field, as the Matadors attempted several deep routes on the night.
“That’s always going to be a part of our offense,” the coach said. “We’ve got some guys on the outside that can do it, we’ve got a quarterback that can throw it, so we’re going to take what defenses give us.”
Running back Marques Washington led the way on the Matadors last offensive possession, breaking free for two runs of 12 and 13 yards, catching a pass for another 10 yards, and then running the ball in over the tackle from three yards out for the score.
“We struggled running the ball most of the scrimmage,” Bush said. “But Marques was able to pop it in there, follow his blockers well, and I really liked finishing that drive offensively, and putting it in on third down.”
The Matadors season gets underway at 7:30 next Friday, at San Antonio Antonian.
Kevin Duke is the sports editor of the Seguin Gazette.
