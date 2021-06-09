If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Matador tight end Kaleb McCann is ready for the challenge in Arkansas at Lyons College. After a visit with the coaching staff and professors and after watching the Scots play, McCann knew that was the place for him as he signed his letter of intent to play football.
“I was familiar with the offense. The coach is really nice, honest. The town up there was so nice, everybody up there was nice. I met some of the professors and they were so invested in the football program.”
