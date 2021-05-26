Editor's Note

*This story has been changed to reflect the correct location of Navarro's playoff series.

Strong pitching and a key hit in the third are sending the Navarro Panthers into the Region IV semifinals.

In game three of the regional quarterfinals, Navarro ended Canyon Lake’s playoff run with a 3-2 victory over the Hawks.

Tucker Stephenson contributed to this report.

Felicia Frazar is the managing editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail her at felicia.frazar@seguingazette.com .

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.