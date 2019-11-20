Travel down to Corpus Christi on Friday night and you will get the chance to see “Navarro vs. Rio Hondo: The Sequel.”
If it has anywhere near the action and fireworks of the original, it will be well worth the price of the gas and the ticket.
For the second time in three years, the Navarro Panthers (11-0) will clash with the Rio Hondo Bobcats (6-4) in the second round of the Class 4A-II playoffs.
Their last meeting looked like an Arena Football League game with the teams combining for 1,000 total yards and 16 touchdowns before the Panthers prevailed by a 71-44 score.
Navarro did its damage on the ground with 454 yards rushing. Rio Hondo torched the Panthers in the air with 447 passing yards, 256 of which went to one receiver.
The key skill position players from that game have graduated. But the Panthers still run the ball for an average of more than 400 yards per game. And the Bobcats still have a strong passing game.
Navarro head coach Rod Blount was not yet leading the Panthers when that game took place. He does not expect it to play out in exactly the same way.
“You never know how games will turn out and they do have the ability to score a lot of points,” Blount said of Rio Hondo. “But I think their defense is better and not likely to give up 71 points.”
Blount said that defense has faced at least a couple of teams with physical rushing attacks like Navarro’s. He said their standouts are middle linebacker Joey Ortega and safety Sam Villines. Ortega leads the team with 132 tackles followed by Villines’ 106.
He also mentioned defensive ends Derek Castellanos and Lucas Hernandez as playing with very good technique.
Offensively, Blount says the Bobcats are still a wide-open, big play team as they were two years ago. They are led by quarterback Matthew Trevino, who has thrown for 1149 yards and 13 touchdowns.
“He’s a really good passer,” Blount said of Trevino. “He can also run and scramble to buy time for his receivers to get open.”
Blount said sophomore receiver Zechariah Rios is Trevino’s “go-to guy”. Rios played quarterback for the Bobcats early in the season.
Rio Hondo can run the ball effectively. Most of their carries go to sophomore Ethan Jerediah, who has 829 yards rushing and nine touchdowns this season. He had 158 yards rushing last week in the Bobcats’ 48-6 opening round rout of Orange Grove.
“He’s explosive,” Blount said of Jerediah. “He really hits the hole well and has good vision and speed. And he is very hard to tackle in the open field.”
Blount will count on his team’s running game to keep lighting up the scoreboard but he says he would like to see better results from their passing game. The Panthers have completed just ten passes this season and only one in their last four games. Dropped passes have been a big reason for those struggles.
The game will be played in Corpus Christi as it was two years ago but in a different stadium. The 2017 game was played at Cabaniss Field—memorable to fans because the scoreboard and clock did not work for the game--whereas this will take place at historic Buccaneer Stadium.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Navarro will be the visiting team.
The winner of this game will meet the winner of the Llano-Sinton matchup in the regional semifinals.
PANTHER NOTES: If the Panthers can win on Friday, they will become just the second team in school history to win 12 games in one season. The other was the 2016 team that finished 14-1.
Fullback Euler Deleon is 222 yards away from setting the single season rushing record at Navarro. It is currently held by Austin Randle, who ran for 1,869 yards in 2003.
Halfback Momo Sims needs 173 yards to hit the 1,000-yard mark for the season.
