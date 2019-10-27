The Navarro Panthers’ defense forced three turnovers inside their own 20-yard line, leading to a 42-14 win over the Wimberley Texans on Friday in a battle for first place in District 13-4A-II.
The margin of victory was deceptive. This was a hard fought and sometimes ugly struggle between two teams expected to make deep runs in the playoffs. Neither team is likely to say they brought their “A-game.”
But Navarro (8-0, 3-0) made more big plays and capitalized on Wimberley’s four turnovers, 17 penalties, and the loss to injury in the second quarter of their outstanding starting quarterback Cooper McCollum.
The Panthers have charged off to fast starts this season, outscoring opponents 80-6 in the first quarter of their first seven games. That was not to be on this night, however.
The Texans (6-2, 2-1) drove 69 yards on the first drive of the game, converting a fourth-and-eight from the Navarro 23 on a touchdown pass.
Three-and-outs are almost unheard of for the Panthers this season but Wimberley forced them on the first two possessions. The second ended when an attempt to convert a fourth-and-three from their own 27 resulted in a fumbled pitch. The Texans took advantage of the short field and scored six plays later on another McCollum pass to give them a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter.
Navarro head coach Rod Blount attributed part of that bad start for his team to nerves.
“The kids are always going to get up to play Wimberley, especially with a district title on the line,” Blount said. “This team has been much better than last year about coming out calm but they may have come out a little too high tonight and made some mistakes.
“We’re a good football team and just have to try not to get out of ourselves and be who we are.”
The Panthers’ next series would stop the bleeding. Their offense got on track with an eleven-play, 75-yard drive that was capped by an 11-yard Johnny Alegria touchdown run. Sebastian Sneed added the extra point and Navarro had cut the Texans’ lead in half midway through the second quarter.
Momo Sims would see that they kept that momentum. Five plays after getting called for a highly questionable pass interference penalty, he grabbed an interception at the Navarro 10-yard line and returned it 30 yards.
Following a Wimberley penalty and one play, Sims took the ball on the “Peanut” play—a delayed draw that is a long-time favorite in the Panthers’ play book—and raced 40 yards for a touchdown. That tied the score with just 28 seconds left in what had been until late a rough first half for Navarro.
Most significantly, McCollum had taken some shots late in the half that forced him to the sideline. He would not return to action in the second half.
The Panthers definitely brought momentum into the second half but Wimberley had the antidote for that. They began the half by executing an onside kick, recovering it at the Navarro 43-yard line.
Blount said the onside kick was not unexpected.
“We talked about it before they went out there,” he said. “But it got held up in the wind and they made a play.”
The Texans then fought through a rash of penalties—three of their nine false start penalties were on this drive—to achieve a first-and-goal at the Navarro four-yard line. Just as it looked like they were on their way to the go-ahead touchdown, their rusher fumbled the ball into the end zone where it was recovered by Panthers’ defensive back Mark Wozniak.
But Navarro’s offense could not respond and gave the ball up on downs at their own 40-yard line.
With McCollum out of the game, the Texans relied on their ground game and found some success against the Panthers. They ran for 262 yards on the night and followed it inside the Navarro 15-yard line on this drive.
Facing a third-and-13 from that spot, they went to the air and the Panthers made them pay for it. Defensive back Sam Muniga seemed to be waiting on the ball before it was thrown. He picked it off and dodged would-be tacklers on his way to the end zone on a 95-yard interception return.
“We knew they like to throw stop routes by the goal line,” Muniga said. “He threw it right to me, I made one guy miss, and the rest is history.”
Muniga said he did not know he would go all the way until he was inside the 20.
“And I did not want to get caught there,” he said.
In a game of big plays, this was likely the biggest. It was the third time Wimberley had turned the ball over deep in Panthers’ territory and stole the first lead for Navarro just as the Texans seemed poised to take the lead back.
The Panthers’ defense forced a three-and-out on the next series, giving their offense the ball at the Wimberley 42-yard-line following a short punt.
It would take just one play for them to turn that into a touchdown. Alegria took a pitch, cut through a nice hole made by his blockers, and raced to the end zone. That extended Navarro’s lead to 28-14 late in the third quarter.
The Texans continued to fight, even overcoming a second-and-30 with a quarterback sneak on their next drive. They marched to the Navarro 25 before getting stopped on a fourth down.
By this time, the Panthers’ offense was in gear. On the fifth play of their next drive, tailback Kyle Dietert ran 40 yards to the Wimberley 10-yard line. Fullback Euler Deleon took it in on the next play, continuing his streak of at least one touchdown in every game.
Their last score would come right after an Alegria interception. Sims would run 78 yards on the next play, getting caught just shy of the goal line at the Texans’ one-yard line. He would get his touchdown two snaps later from that spot.
Sims led the Panthers with 141 yards rushing and two touchdowns on the night. Alegria ran for 79 yards and Deleon for 64 of Navarro’s 330 yards on the ground.
The Panthers are now 8-0 for just the third time in program history. The other times they hit that mark--2015 and 2016—they completed the regular season with a perfect record.
They will now face Cuero with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff next Friday at Erwin-Lee Field. Their old nemeses have struggled coming off their state championship last year but are still alive for a playoff berth.
A win by the Panthers would clinch for them at least a share of the district title.
Scot Kibbe is a regualr contributor to the Seguin Gazette. He has covered Navarro football for 28 years.
