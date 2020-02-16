IRVING — The University of Dallas grabbed a 76-71 Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference victory Friday night over the Texas Lutheran Bulldogs at the Maher Center.
TLU fell to 12-10 overall and to 9-6 in the SCAC with its third-straight league loss.
Dallas moved to 12-10 overall and to 8-7 in the SCAC. The teams split the regular-season meetings, with each team winning on its home floor.
TLU rallied from a 15-point halftime deficit (43-28) and a 17-point deficit with 19:15 remaining to tie the game with 7:14 left on the clock. Trystin Silas’s lay-up pulled the Bulldogs even at 61-61.
The game stayed tight down the stretch. TLU guard Sebastian Andrade tied the game, at 68-68, with just under four minutes to play with a jump shot.
Dallas regained the lead with a Jai Love free throw at the 3:02 mark. A Love steal and a layup pushed the lead to three with 1:47 on the clock.
The Dallas lead grew to five with 36 seconds remaining on two more Love free throws.
Jorden Kite gave TLU a much-need three-pointer with 19 seconds to play, cutting the Crusaders lead to two, at 73-71.
TLU fouled on the next Dallas possession, and Love only made one-of-two free throws, leaving TLU with a chance to tie in the final seconds.
Caleb Lister’s three-point attempt missed at the 10-second mark, and Cameran Hyde collected the defensive rebound for Dallas. Hyde made a pair of free throws to close out the game.
Dallas shot nearly 50 percent (49.1) for the game and held TLU to 39.7 percent. TLU took 29 three-pointers and made nine (31 percent).
Dallas went to the line 25 times and limited TLU to only seven trips to the foul line.
Lister led TLU with 18 points, five assists, and eight rebounds. Jamir Mason chipped in 13 points and a team-high nine rebounds. Mason also dished out five assists.
Andrade added 14 points, six rebounds and three assists.
TLU traveled to Sherman for a date with Austin College on Saturday.
Women
The Bulldogs opened a 30-15 halftime lead over the University of Dallas and never looked back in a 68-47 conference road win Friday night over the Crusaders.
TLU improved to 9-13 overall and to 7-8 in the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference. The Bulldogs won their second straight after stopping a five-game skid.
Dallas fell to 3-19 overall and to 1-14 in the SCAC.
Morgan Rodriguez scored 11 of the Bulldogs’ 30 points in the first half. The sophomore forward hit five of her first seven shots.
Rodriguez finished the evening with 16 points, seven rebounds, and four assists.
Kasey Hairell added 12 points and eight rebounds, and Tara Molina recorded five assists, three steals, and four points.
Dallas made just 15 of its 52 shot attempts (28.8 percent). The Bulldogs shot 46.4 percent from the field and 41.2 percent from the arc. Jordan Estrada came off the TLU bench and hit both of her three-point attempts.
TLU travelled to Sherman, Texas for Saturday’s 6 p.m. conference contest against Austin College.
Baseball
ABILENE — Texas Lutheran prevented a ninth-inning rally by Hardin-Simmons and escaped with an 11-10 victory Friday night at Hunter Field.
In the first contest of the three-game, non-conference series between the Bulldogs and the Cowboys, Zach Perry pitched the final two innings for his first save of the year and worked out of a major jam in the ninth that had the tying run at third and the winning run at second.
After the first two batters of the inning reached on bunt singles, Perry struck out the next batter, induced a ground ball to first, and then recorded the final out on a ground ball to third.
TLU improved to 2-2 overall with the victory. HSU fell to 0-4.
TLU freshman first baseman Tyler Post came up a triple short of hitting for the cycle. He singled, doubled, and hit a two-run home run in the fifth that gave TLU a 7-6 lead.
Post had a two-RBI double in the third. He finished the night 3-for-5 with four RBI and two runs scored.
Bulldog sophomore shortstop Joe Jimenez also homered against HSU. Jimenez hit a solo home run in the fourth. He went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and three RBI.
Jimenez broke a 10-10 tie in the eighth with a RBI single to center field. That hit scored Alex Cornman, who led off the eighth with a pinch-hit triple to right-center field.
