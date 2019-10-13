If quarterback ratings were a thing in high school, Jhalen Mickles had a game off the charts.
The Seguin signal caller was nearly perfect Thursday night at the Burger Center in Austin, completing 15 passes in a row and finishing the game 21-of-24 for 260 yards and two touchdowns in the Matadors 50-7 thrashing of Austin Travis.
The win put Seguin (3-0, District 12-5A, 3-3 overall) in first place in the district, tied with Dripping Springs after they beat Austin LBJ, 17-14, on Friday night.
“We’re the only team in district 3-0, at least for 24 hours,” head coach Travis Bush told his players after the game. “All we need is four wins to get into the playoffs. If we take care of business next week, then we can go play for the district championship.”
Mickles had two incompletions in the first quarter – then did not miss a throw until the third with the game well in hand.
He gave the credit to his team for the performance.
“The offensive line protected me all night, and my receivers made great catches on the ball,” Mickles said. “If it wasn’t for the O-line, those throws and catches wouldn’t have been there.”
As in the games for the last three weeks, Seguin spent the entire first quarter on the opponent’s side of the field, starting drives deep in the Rebels’ territory.
Micah Rodriguez got it started on the Rebels’ first play from scrimmage, when he stepped in front of a throw, picked it off and set Seguin up on the Travis 12-yard-line.
Seven plays later, running back Marques Washington powered it in from the one-yard-line, and Seguin was up 7-0.
Washington accounted for the next score two series later after Seguin got the ball on the Rebels’ 36-yard-line. Mickles hit wide receiver Tristan Moreno for 17 yards, then hit Clark Ullrich to the 10.
On another 4th and 1, Washington scampered in for the 10-yard touchdown to give Seguin a 14-0 lead.
The Rebels couldn’t pick up a first down on their next series, and a 12-yard punt into the wind gave Seguin the ball on the Travis 20.
Mickles got the first of his two rushing touchdowns when he snuck it in from the one-yard-line, and the two-point conversion gave the Mats a 22-0 lead.
Seguin’s next series saw Mickles complete his first deep throw on the night, when he hit a streaking Moreno for a 46-yard gain down to the Rebels’ 24-yard-line. Washington made a great run down to the seven-yard-line, juking three defenders on an eight-yard scamper to put the Mats in position with a first-and-goal.
Washington would take it in from the two for the 30-0 lead after another two-point conversion.
Washington had several runs on the night where he bounced off of defenders and picked up big first downs.
“I was finding open holes from my O-line,” Washington said. “I just kept my feet driving, kept moving forward. It felt great, helping my teammates out and winning another game.”
With Seguin firmly in control of the game, Mickles made the one gaff on the night on the Mats next series. On a first-and-goal form the two-yard-line, Mickles appeared to have scored on a quarterback sneak, but the ball popped loose, and the Rebels returned it 99 yards for the score to cut the lead to 30-7.
But he made up for it on the last drive of the half. Mickles completed five passes in a row, driving Seguin 68 yards in just five plays, the last a 38-yard strike to Ullrich to put the Mats up 38-7.
“That was my first fade in the end zone,” Ullrich said. “I didn’t know what the ball was doing, but I adjusted to it and made a good catch.
“At the start of the season, we knew we had a good football team. We’ve finally clicked — we’re executing, playing as a team and knowing we can win. We are a winning team now and it feels good.”
Washington ended the game with 21 rushes for 118 yards and the two scores. Trevor Waz had seven catches for 77 yards, Moreno caught four balls for 80 yards. Ullrich caught five balls for 68 yards and the touchdown and Jonathan Patterson had two catches and the one touchdown.
Seguin moves on to host Austin McCallum on Friday night at Matador Stadium for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.
Kevin Duke is the sports editor for the Seguin Gazette. He can be contacted by e-mail at sports@seguingazette.com .
