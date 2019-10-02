Of our four area volleyball teams, Seguin was the only one to get a win on Friday, as Navarro dropped its first match in weeks to state-ranked La Vernia, and Lifegate and Marion both fell to tough competition.
Seguin
The Lady Mats were able to play with the lineup for the second straight match, and rolled to a 25-12, 25-12 and 25-12 win over SA Kennedy.
Seguin’s fourth win in a row put them into the fourth spot in District 26-5A with a 5-3 mark after the first round, (15-18 overall) after starting the district season 1-3. The top four teams at the end of the district season will make the playoffs.
“It was a good opportunity to get a lot of different people in,” head coach Kristi Stanley said. “We were able to work through some things, and get some people in that normally don’t get a lot of opportunities.
“We tried to do that, so that was the really positive thing about the match.”
Leslie Muenchow, Riley Brittain and Julianna Harrington led the way with nine, six and five kills, while on the defensive side of the ball, Amasti Canales and Beth Martinez had 13 and 10 digs, respectively.
Stanley likes where the Lady Mats finished in the first round, but knows there are crucial matches ahead if the Lady Mats want to maintain a playoff spot.
“Its a good position to be in starting the second round,” she said. “We know the second round is going to be even tougher and will be a battle for those third and fourth place spots, with how many of the teams are right there.”
Seguin went five sets with McCollum and Harlandale in the first round, just pulling out victories in both, and Stanley believes those will be crucial matches in the second round.
“I would put Wagner in there as well,” she said. “We’re getting more experience now. With being such a young team, every match we gain experience, and we’re hoping that will help us on the court offensively and defensively.”
Seguin started the second round at Kerrville Tivy last night after press time.
Navarro
After dropping just one set in four matches to go 4-0 in District 30-4A, the Lady Panthers ran into La Vernia last Friday, and fell in three, 21-25, 19-25 and 18-25. The loss ended Navarro’s 14-game win streak as they fell to 4-1 in district and 27-7 overall.
“La Vernia is a very good team,” head coach Nicole Blakeman said. “They played well, and we need to play better under adversity. We need to adjust our game when it comes to playing a tough draw, and playing in a dark gym. We didn’t adjust the way we needed to.”
La Vernia came into the game ranked fourth in the state and are now leading the district at 5-0.
Kills were spread evenly among four Lady Panthers; Nelly Brumley had seven, while Ashley Gosch, Kelly Helms and Madison McCaig had six each. Defensively, libero Carolyn Burch had 31 digs, while Brumley had 21 and Gosch, 15.
The coach’s favorite buzzword, “momentum” was never fully on Navarro’s side during the match.
“They had the momentum throughout,” Blakeman said. “When we did grab it for a little bit, we struggled to keep it. We didn’t serve as well as we normally do, we didn’t pass as well as we normally do, and we needed to put the ball away.”
Blakeman looks forward to the rematch at home, but says the Lady Panthers can’t overlook the matches before then.
“We’re going to be focused on them when they come back to our place, but we need to make sure that we’re focused on everybody else,” Blakeman said.
The Lady Panthers took on Cuero last night at home. See the story in Thursday’s Seguin Gazette.
Marion
The Bulldogs opened 26-3A play with a tough draw, Ingram-Moore, falling in three sets, 15-25, 22-25 and 20-25.
“Ingram is one of the top competitors in the district, so we had pretty tough draw right out of the gate,” head coach Taylor Creamer said. “I was happy with some of the things that I saw, some of the things we’ve been working on.
“The girls executed, but they’re a good team.”
Lizzie Abrameit led the Bulldogs (0-1, 13-15) with seven kills, while Madyson Schulze and Haylee Mabee contributed offensively with three aces each. Mabee led the defensive effort with 14 digs, while Madison Doss had eight and Toryn Autry had five.
The Bulldogs will try and put the loss behind them as they progress through the district season.
“We have to have a short term memory these next couple of weeks,” Creamer said. “We want to learn from some mistakes that we made, but we have to keep moving forward, keep executing, and that’s all I can ask of them.
“We did that on Friday — we just need to put more points together back-to-back.”
Marion traveled to Gervin last night for the second district match of the season.
Lifegate
The Lady Falcons had a non-conference match against the Cornerstone JV Friday night, a 4A school out of San Antonio, as they prep for the TCAL regionals on Oct. 18-19.
Lifegate fell in four sets, 19-25, 25-21, 19-25 and 19-25, for just the second loss of the season.
“They were tight matches, so it gave us some good experience and we were glad to have them out to Lifegate to play,” head coach Jinny McCulloch said. “They were a bigger squad than us, but it’s good to play games like that, even with a loss. You hone some skills, work on some weak areas and keep putting one foot in front of the other.”
Gracie Peters led the Falcons offensively with 17 kills, while Kayla Hallmark had 10 assists. Peters had 14 digs and six blocks to lead the defensive effort.
The Falcons beat Sterling on Monday night, in game that saw all 13 players get playing time, to go 11-2 on the year.
Lifegate holds its “Pink Out” game this Friday against Annapolis, the only other team to beat them this year, before traveling to Cornerstone for a rematch next week.
“We have two more good match-ups coming up, and that will help us as we get ready for regionals,” McCulloch said. “Playing against our rival and out of our league again will give us some good perspective.”
Kevin Duke is the sports editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at sports@seguingazette.com .
