The match definitely had a playoff feel.
As it should have.
The Seguin Lady Mats volleyball team dueled the McCollum Cowgirls for two hours in a crucial District 26-5A matchup on Tuesday night in Goldie Harris Gym, with playoff seedings on the line.
The Cowgirls came into the game a half game back of Seguin in the standings, and the match went back and forth between two evenly matched teams.
In the end, the Cowgirls got the victory in the five-set marathon, as Seguin took sets one and four, 25-23 and 26-24. The Cowgirls won sets two and three, 20-25 and 13-25, before taking the fifth set tiebreaker, 9-15.
The match moved McCollum (10-5) a half game in front of the Lady Mats (9-5) in the district standings for the third seed in the district.
“We came out really strong and had a lot of moments of greatness, but we just couldn’t carry it through,” head coach Kristi Stanley said. “It seemed like we played a little bit more complacent and our offense wasn’t near as balanced as it was in the past.
“We were just too predictable with where we were going to put the ball, we pretty much just went to the outside every time.”
Unlike the previous match with Harlandale, when the points were spread evenly between several Matadors, Julianna Harrington had the vast majority of kills (23) for Seguin on Tuesday night.
But McCollum had huge blocks of attempted kills by Harrington, and others, on several occasions during the match.
“Defensively, when we did get great touches, we were so out of system that we just had to get the ball over,” Stanley said. “We weren’t able to do something with it and get enough hitters involved to keep them guessing where we were going to go.”
McCollum’s defense was impressive throughout the match, as they routinely got the blocks and dug out attempted kills for the Lady Mats. Offensively, quick touches on second balls fell to the floor for numerous points in the middle of the Seguin defense.
“They killed us on dumps,” Stanley said. “It was something pounded into us for the last week, talking about what they were going to do, the kind of team they are.
“They are very scrappy defensively, they love sending that second ball over. For some reason we did not make that adjustment no matter how much we talked about it.”
Seguin had momentum in the first set, lost it through the middle part of the match and then got it back again in the fourth.
For the match, Harrington led the way with the 23 kills, while Riley Brittain had several big points in the match with her 11, and Taylor Bode chipped in with eight. Amasti Canales had 31 digs to lead the Lady Mats defensively.
The loss makes catching 11-3 Kerrville Tivy for second place in the district difficult with two games left and gives McCollum a leg up in the race for the third seed, although they only have one game left, so a tie with Seguin is still possible. Seguin faces two teams they beat handily in the first round for the last two games of the district season, SA Memorial and SA Kennedy.
“These next two games we’ve just got to take care of business and find a way for it to help us prepare for the playoffs,” Stanley said.
Other scores
Marion fell to Randolph in another close match to drop to 4-4 in District 26-3A play. The Bulldogs stormed back after losing the first set, 7-25, to take the second two, 25-23 and 25-22. But Randolph got the match with wins in the fourth, 18-25, and the fifth set tiebreaker, 12-15.
Maddie Hill, Kaylie Miller, Toryn Autry and Hayley Mabee all contributed offensively with four kills each, while Lizzie Abrameit had three. Ingrid Nava and Lily Bek had 13 and 10 digs, respectively.
Navarro’s big match with undefeated District 30-4A leader La Vernia did not go the Lady Panthers’ way, as they fell in three sets to the Bears for the second time this season, 16-25, 21-25 and 17-25.
Kelly Helms was the only double-digit kill producer for Navarro with 10 on the night, while Carolyn Burch and Nelly Brumley contributed defensively with 17 and 11 digs, respectively.
Navarro will be the second seed out of the district with the loss to the Bears.
Kevin Duke is the sports editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at sports@seguingazette.com .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.