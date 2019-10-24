Seguin, Texas (78155)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Storms may produce some hail. High 86F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening will give way to a steadier rain and gusty winds overnight. Storms may produce some hail. Low 47F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.