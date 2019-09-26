Two weeks ago, the Seguin Lady Mats had their backs against the wall.
A brutal opening District 26-5A schedule saw coach Kristi Stanley’s young team 1-3 after the first four matches, and Seguin needed to string together some wins to have a chance to make the playoffs this season.
Three matches later — Seguin is fighting for a playoff spot.
The Lady Mats have done what they needed to do, getting two five-set wins last week, and Tuesday night at Goldie Harris Gym sweeping SA Memorial in three, 25-19, 25-19 and 25-15 to improve to 4-3 in district with one game left in the first half of the district race.
“I’m pleased with our start this first round,” Stanley said. “We just have to do this well or better in the second round.
“We knew this was about where we would be sitting. We’ve got some tough competition, we’re young, and we’ve handled some games. Everybody is going to be fighting the second round for the third and fourth-place spot, we just need to clean up our play and get more consistent.”
The girls had somewhat of a slow start in the first two sets, but pulled away late in both to jump to the 2-0 lead.
“It’s something we’ve struggled with almost every match,” Stanley said. “We just looked a little slow reacting to the ball. For as many free balls as we got, we really should have been putting the ball away.
“We come out just a little bit flat. We talked about how we needed to create our own energy — we did not do a good enough job of that, but here at the end we cleaned up a little bit, so that was better.”
Julianna Harrington was a force, especially in the final set, when she had about five or six kills in a row that resulted in points for the Lady Mats.
“We actually wanted to get the ball to everybody else,” Stanley said. “But our setters are pretty trained to get the ball to whoever is putting the ball away, so it’s a condition thing for the setter to continue to give her the ball, and she does a great job handling it.”
Harrington would lead the Lady Mats with 20 kills on the night, after a perfect 17-of-17 night against McCollum on Friday. Julie Kocian had seven kills, Riley Brittain, six, and Leslie Muenchow, four, for Seguin.
Libero Amasti Canales led the defensive effort with 21 digs, following her 48 dig night against McCollum. Beth Martinez and Riley Brittain contributed with 12 and nine digs each.
Stanley toyed with the rotation in the match, getting players like Kocian and Martinez on the floor more than they had been playing.
“I had a couple of changes in the line-up, getting what I was hoping for a little more stability,” Stanley said. “We keep getting stuck in a couple of rotations with some younger players in there, and tried to balance that a little bit.
“I don’t know that tonight is the best evaluation of what that will look like, but hopefully in the long run it will gain us some stability — just hoping for some stability when we play some stronger competition the second round.
“It wasn’t the cleanest volleyball we’ve played, but I’m thankful for the win,” Stanley said.
Seguin travels to SA Kennedy for the final match of the first round Friday night at 6:15 p.m.
Area teams
Navarro dropped its first set of the District 30-4A season against Gonzales on Tuesday night at home, but bounced back to win three sets in a row to move to 4-0 in district, extending its winning streak to 14 games.
Gonzales won the first set 23-25, before Navarro dominated the final three, 25-14, 25-19 and 25-10.
Kelly Helms continued her stellar play this year with 20 kills and two blocks to pace the Lady Panthers once again. Nelly Brumley added 14 kills and Ashely Gosch and Kaitlyn Menchaca had four aces apiece in the winning effort.
Libero Carolyn Burch led the way defensively with 29 digs, while Gosch contributed with 23.
At Marion, the Bulldogs (13-14) fell to Canyon Lake in their final prep for the District 26-3A schedule, 25-1, 25-15 and 25-19.
Lizzie Abrameit had seven assists and eight digs, while Madyson Chulze and Kaylie Miller had three kills each for the Bulldogs.
Marion opens its district schedule against Ingram-Moore on Friday night at Martion at 6 p.m.
Lifegate moved to 10-1 on the year with a 25-7, 25-14, 25-15 sweep of Sunnybrook Christian. Gracie Peters led Lifegate with 10 kills and four blocks.
The Falcons host Cornerstone JV at 6 p.m. on Friday at Lifegate.
Kevin Duke is the sports editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at sports@seguingazette.com .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.