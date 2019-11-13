They’ve seen each other before.
The Lifegate Christian Falcons will begin the TCAL state playoffs against a familiar opponent, the North Central Texas Academy Pioneers.
The Falcons (8-2) mercy-ruled the school out of Granbury earlier this season, 55-6.
“The boys came out and played hard from the beginning,” head coach John Stout said of the game earlier this season. “We got out on top real quick and they couldn’t ever find a solution.”
The Pioneers lost a couple of key players early in the season and struggled to win games the rest of the year, coming into the playoffs with a 1-8 record.
The small number of schools in the 2A division, nine at last count, and a school that might not have continued the football season, means the Pioneers got in despite the losing record.
“Arlington Heights might have just dropped out of the playoffs and decided not to play,” Stout said. Arlington was 5-2 as of its last entry on Maxpreps.
The coach and the Falcons won’t take the Pioneers lightly, he said.
“It depends on who shows up,” Stout said. “They have a good team, but at the beginning of the year they lost their main quarterback and then lost their main running back, and they are both still out.”
Stout also said the Pioneers’ best receiver may or may not play.
Quarterback Zach Wilbourne (138 yards passing avg.) and running back Moses Matanda (29 yards rushing avg.) are the statistical leaders for the Pioneers.
The Falcons counter that with QB Quinten Shelnutt, who has rushed for 1,896 yards this season and 42 touchdowns, while throwing for 861 yards and 12 touchdowns. His favorite targets have been Barson Schmidt (20 catches, 1 TD), Zach McCulloch (10, 6 TD’s), and David Brewer (15, 4 TD’s).
Faith Christian and Texas Christian are on the other side of the bracket. The Falcons beat Texas Christian in the last game of the season, 64-30.
The week off allowed the Falcons to heal up from a physical game with Texas Christian.
“We had some bumps and bruises that we’ve taken care of and everybody is back to healthy,” Stout said. “They got their body back right and are ready to go after it.”
Kickoff for Saturday’s semifinal is at 5 p.m. and follows the Texas Christian, Faith Christian game (2 p.m.) at Central Catholic High School in San Antonio.
Kevin Duke is the sports editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at sports@seguingazette.com .
