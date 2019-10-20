The Lifegate Christian Falcons returned to their mercy rule ways on Friday night at Falcon Field, handing Austin Harmony a 50-0 defeat in a game that was over at the half.
“We got to put some of the younger kids in and get them to play,” head coach John Stout said. “Quinten (Shelnutt) had a good game, returning an interception for a touchdown and returning a punt for a touchdown.”
Shelnutt also scored on runs of 22, 67 and 59 yards while he was on the offensive side of the ball to give him five scores on the night.
Kyle Wrinkle added another touchdown on a 25-yard reverse, and Barson Schmidt ran it in from 10 yards out for another score.
The defense held Harmony scoreless despite a couple of deep penetrations into Falcon territory.
“We held them to two first downs all night,” Stout said. “They had a kick return down to our five and didn’t score and blocked a field goal that they tried.”
Harmony recovered a fumble off a punt to set themselves up at the Falcon 10-yard-line, but the defense held them out of the end zone for a second time.
“The ball took a bad bounce on the punt and they recovered it, but they weren’t able to score again,” Stout said.
Shelnutt’s five scores (three while running the offense) gives him a total of 37 offensive touchdowns on the season, eight through the air, and 29 on the ground. His two defensive scores and the punt return for the touchdown were his first of the season.
Schmidt’s touchdown gave him six on the season, while Wrinkle’s score was his first of the year.
Rushing and passing statistics were not available at press time.
Lifegate (3-0 district, 6-2 overall) moves on to play Mt. Carmel next Saturday for a 5 p.m. kickoff at Falcon Field.
Kevin Duke is the sports editor for the Seguin Gazette. He can be contacted by e-mail at sports@seguingazette.com
