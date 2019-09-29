It’s becoming old hat for the Lifegate Christian Falcons.
For the fourth week in row, the six-man Falcons mercy-ruled an opponent, rolling to a 53-6 win in Burnet over the Smoking for Jesus Eagles in a game that was over at the half.
“We had a real good night,” head coach John Stout said. “We spread the ball around to a bunch of different people and got a lot of looks to guys that hadn’t gotten to play much.
“We’ve still got to work on a lot of little things, but we did a good job overall.”
The Falcons scored 35 points in the first quarter to put the game away early.
Quarterback Quinten Shelnutt continued his good play of late, running for a 30-yard touchdown on Lifegate’s first series to put the Falcons up early.
“Quinten is playing really well right now,” Stout said. “He was being a leader all night long, pushing every one of the guys and getting them to step up their game.”
After forcing a punt, Shelnutt hit Joseph Menchaca on a 40-yard scoring strike for the second score of the game.
Shelnutt followed that up with another 40-yard strike, this time to Barson Schmidt, as the Falcons went up 21-0.
Menchaca got another score on the Eagles’ next possession, returning a fumble for a score that put the Falcons up 27-0.
The Falcons defense held the Eagles to just the one score, and three first downs for the game.
“The defense was really swarming to the ball,” Stout said. “We didn’t leave them much to do — the defense has really picked it up through the last few games.”
“They’re playing Falcon football, getting in there, getting tough and really getting after them.”
With the Falcons up by 27 and still nine minutes left in the first quarter, Stout was able to spell Shelnutt at quarterback and get Schmidt some playing time at the position, something he’s been trying to do for the last couple of games.
Schmidt responded by taking the Falcons down the field on their next possession, and finishing the drive with 15-yard run and the two-point conversion to put Lifegate up 35-0.
“It was good,” Stout said. “He needed the experience and I was pleased with what I saw.”
Shelnutt added to his gaudy stats on the night on Lifegate’s next possession, breaking free for a 70-yard run with six minutes to go in the second quarter to put the Falcons up 41-0.
On the next series, Schmidt helped the cause defensively less than a minute later with a 40-yard interception return for a touchdown and the 47-0 lead.
“Barson was all over the ball,” Stout said. “He did his job in every aspect of the game.”
The Eagles got an inconsequential score after the Falcon touchdown to make it 47-6, then recovered an onside kick, but the Lifegate defense held and Shelnutt got his fifth touchdown on the night with a 50-yard run for a score to provide the final margin.
“We’re getting better every single week,” Stout said. “They’re getting after it every single play, doing all the little things right and getting the job done.”
It gets tougher next week for the Falcons, as Bastrop Tribe comes to Lifegate for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.
The Warriors are 4-1 coming in, the only loss coming to UIL Class A Rankin in the first game of the season. Bastrop won its last two games by a combined score of 152-22.
“I’ve seen the film on them and they’ve got a lot of really good players,” Stout said. “We’ll have to keep our eye on all of them.”
