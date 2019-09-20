It’s the final prep for district at Marion (1-2) this week, as coach Ryne Miller’s squad takes on 4A Hondo (1-2) tonight at Veteran’s Stadium at 7:30 p.m.
The Bulldogs are trying to rebound from a tough overtime loss to Blanco last week, 36-35.
“It’s always fun to coach in a close games like that,” Miller said. “Obviously you want to be on the winning end of it.
“We were up 21-7, Blanco had a great third quarter to come back and tie it, then go up on us. We came back and tied it in the fourth and went into overtime.”
The Bulldogs took care of business in the overtime, scoring on the first possession, but Blanco came back and went for the win with a two-point conversion after they scored to win the game.
“When you’re the away team that’s what you have to do to win football games,” Miller said. “They’re a team that’s had a lot of winning tradition, they converted it and won.
“But our kids played hard, they never gave up, battled through the whole thing and did a great job competing the whole game.”
Hondo lost to Llano in week one, beat Lytle, and then fell to 5A Medina Valley last week.
Quarterback Brandon Garcia and running back Trey Dickens lead the offensive attack for the Owls.
