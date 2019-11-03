Football is a physical game — and sometimes that can affect the outcome.
A heated back and forth battle between Lifegate and Texas Christian ended a little early Friday night at Falcon Field, after a Texas Christian player was ejected in the second half and the Tigers called the game with Lifegate up 64-30.
The win moves the Falcons to 8-2 on the year as they prepare for the TCAL 2A state playoffs.
The Falcons were up 40-24 at the half, when both sidelines were warned that any more personal fouls would result in penalties and possible ejections in the game.
“They were playing tough, we were playing tough and tempers flared,” head coach John Stout said. “The referees told us at the half if there was any more bad language or personal fouls they were going to throw out whoever did it.
“The kid said something and they threw him out. It was a little antsy with players and parents, so they were just trying to keep the control of the game.”
With the ejection and after Texas Christian had a couple of injuries, the Tigers made the decision to call the game.
“They had two or three guys get hurt, and after the one was thrown out they just didn’t have that many players,” Stout said.
The first half was tight as both teams turned the ball over numerous times, uncharacteristic for Stout’s squad.
“They ran some things that we hadn’t seen and we were thrown off balance a little bit,” he said. “We turned it over a lot, which is normally something we don’t do. But we got our feet back under us and took off — we just had to deal with it and go on.”
LIfegate lost two fumbles and had a pass intercepted in the first half, but created a fumble and an interception of their own, the interception resulting in a 50-yard touchdown by the Falcons’ David Brewer.
Lifegate’s Quinten Shelnutt got things started early with a 5-yard touchdown run to give the Falcons the 6-0 lead.
After the Tigers turned it over on downs, Shelnutt found Brewer for a 47-yardscoring strike that put them up 14-0 after the PAT.
“Quinten wasn’t throwing the ball well, but he got that one down there to him and he just went up and got it,” Stout said. “There were several times when we had guys open, but he would under throw it and not get the ball to them.”
Texas Christian answered to make it 14-6, before the Falcons scored on an 8-yard run by Joseph Menchaca to push the lead back to 14 at 20-6.
After another Tigers’ score, Shlenutt busted free on a 50-yard score, and then found Zach McCulloch on a 35-yard strike for the 34-12 lead.
“We noticed they weren’t covering Zach so we ran the same play again,” Stout said. “Zach made a good catch and took off with it.”
But Texas Christian scored twice more to cut it to 10, before Brewer’s pick gave the Falcons the 40-24 halftime lead.
A conversation at the half with his team helped Lifegate turn it around in the second half.
“We told our boys they needed to calm down,” Stout said. “They were hyped up in the beginning and were making little minor mistakes. They corrected them at halftime and just took it to them in the second half.”
Stout liked that his squad played a little angry on Friday night as the Falcons prepare for the first round playoff game in two weeks.
“We played with a chip on our shoulder for the first time in a long time,” he said. “We made some mistakes because of it, but at least they went out there and got after some people.”
The Falcons will go into the state semifinal game on Nov. 16 as the No. 1 seed in TCAL 2A. The opponent and site are yet to be determined.
