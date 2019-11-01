They may be playing again in the playoffs with everything on the line.
Lifegate Christian (7-2) and Texas Christian (4-3) are both in line for the TCAL 2A state playoffs, and Friday night at Falcon Field they’ll find out how they compare when the Tigers come in for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.
The Tigers are the winners of three straight games, all against opponents that Lifegate has also played and beat this season.
Texas Christian beat Smoking for Jesus 60-31, Mt. Carmel 55-33 and Annapolis Christian 78-31 in the past three weeks.
By comparison, Lifegate handled all three of those schools in dominating fashion, mercy-ruling all three, beating Mt. Carmel 66-19 last week, and Smoking for Jesus, 53-6, and Annapolis Christian 50-0 earlier this season.
“They’ve got two quick guys we’ve got to shut down and make sure we contain,” head coach John Stout said. “It’s looking like right now that we’ll play them in the first round of the playoffs.
“It’s still not set in stone, but it’s looking like they will be the No. 4 seed.”
Lifegate is virtually assured of being the No. 1 seed in the playoffs.
The Falcons have looked good in practice this week, Stout said.
“A lot of things are coming together,” he said. “The kids are seeing the scheme we’re trying to put together and it’s starting to come through for us.”
Because the game is a potential preview for the playoffs, Stout may keep some things in the bag for the offense.
“We’re just going to run our basic stuff right now,” he said. “If we play them the first game of the playoffs we want something else to go to.
“I don’t see us having a problem with them, we just have to contain them on defense, and on offense we’ve got to make sure they’re quick kid is blocked, then we’re got a lot of room to run.”
Quinten Shelnutt is putting together an amazing season for the Falcons, rushing for 37 touchdowns and throwing for 10 more to his supporting cast of Barson Schmidt, Zach McCulloch and David Brewer.
Stout has seen the Tigers on film, but knows that seeing them live will give him a better understanding on how to attack them.
“It’s going to help us in all aspects,” he said. “Like I’ve been telling the boys all year, we do the little things perfect and the big things will happen.”
Playing better competition in preparation for the playoffs can do nothing but help the Falcons.
“This is fine tune-up for getting ready for the playoffs,” Stout said. “It’s a good one for us. It helps us get a little bit better — to play a little tougher opponent.
“With a lighter opponent, you don’t really get to do all the little things that are going to require all six boys, you can take a play off here and there. But now everybody has got to play to the whistle.”
Kevin Duke is the sports editor for the Seguin Gazette. He can be contacted by e-mail at sports@seguingazette.com
