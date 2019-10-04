Sometimes the bye week comes just at the right time.
That may be the case this season for the Seguin Matadors, as the off week has allowed a key player, quarterback Jhalen Mickles, to heal up from a hamstring he’s been nursing all season.
The Mats (1-0, 1-3 overall) will find out tonight, as they host the Austin Crockett Cougars for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Matador Stadium.
“He’ll start the game and he’s good to go,” head coach Travis Bush said. “We’ll see — he hasn’t played in a few weeks, but he’s had two good weeks of practice, so we’ll see how it goes.”
Bush gave his guys some time off last week, with a shorter practice schedule in the bye week, and began preparing for the Cougars at the beginning of this week.
“We just practiced Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday,” Bush said. “We worked on fundamentals, we didn’t practice long and the main purpose was to get some guys healthy and get refreshed.
“We’ve seen some guys look a step quicker and we’re excited about getting back on the field tonight.”
The Cougars come into the game also 1-0 in District 12-5A (2-2 overall) after a 54-2 rout of Austin Navarro.
“They’re a good football team,” Bush said. “They’ve been a playoff team in the district before us and Dripping Springs came in, so they’re eager to find a way to get back into the playoffs.
“This is a big game for both of us. One of us is going to be 2-0 at the end of the game — now is the time to start jockeying for playoff position, so it’s a huge game.”
Crockett running back Andrew Jones has matched the Mats Marques Washington to this point in the season with strangely identical stats.
Both have rushed for just over 600 yards, carrying the ball for averages of more than seven yards and scoring nine touchdowns.
“We’ve got to be able to stop the run,” Bush said. “They do a great job of creating extra gaps and getting extra blockers in the run game.”
Seguin’s defense, which had been giving up 45 points a game in the first three weeks of the season, shut down Austin Northeast two weeks ago for six points and only 85 yards of total offense in a game that was over early in the second quarter.
“We’re getting better,” Bush said. “We’ve even noticed over the last two weeks of practice, we’re getting better defensively. With all the sophomores out there your’e going to get better with every practice, every rep, every game.
“You can see them — they just looked more experienced.”
The Crockett defense has been strong the last three games, giving up just 22 points the last three games.
“We’ve got to find ways to move the ball,” Bush said. “They’re going to be very active up front and move their D-line around a lot, so it will be a game of execution for us.”
Mickles will look to throw the ball versus Crockett and compliment the rushing attack behind Washington. He and backup Micah Rodirguez have combined to throw for almost 230 yards a game through the first four games of the season to targets Dravan McKnight, Trevor Was and Clark Ullrich.
The team was feeling good over the last two weeks of practice after getting the first win of the season.
“They’re good, they’re just eager to get back on it,” Bush said. “It’s hard to get into a rhythm and then not have a game. But they’re refreshed and anxious to get back out there.”
While he would like to see the Mats get the win tonight, the game is just another contest in the rest of the district season.
“It’s just the next game, it’s not more important than any other one,” Bush said. “Every game is the most important one because it’s the next one. But every district game matters, every game counts.
“The opportunity to go 2-0 in district and be at the top of the district is a good spot to be in as the season gets going.”
