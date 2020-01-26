BOERNE — They call it “Big Mo.”
Momentum can change in a basketball game in a heartbeat, with one play, one basket, one steal, one run.
Friday night in Boerne — it appeared the Seguin Matadors had recaptured “Big Mo.”
The Mats had struggled all night with the length of the Boerne Champion Chargers, able to get inside with penetration, but missing shot after shot when those shots were altered by taller posts on the inside of the Charger’s zone defense.
But down by 12 at the start of the fourth quarter, the Mats put together their one extended run of the game, getting two threes from Joseph Vela, and a bucket, a free throw and a three from Gerrit Twitero — and suddenly the game was tied, 48-48.
“It all started on the defensive end,” head coach Dwayne Gerlich said. “We got them to turn the ball over, where we pressured them a little bit more. You have to get them out of their game a little bit — and that’s what we did.”
The defense led to better shot opportunities for the Mats at the start of the final period.
“In the fourth quarter our defensive pressure picked up, which led to some shots and we went on a 12-0 run,” Gerlich said. “Then they ran a play on the inbounds to a guy that doesn’t shoot for them, and he hits a big three. That knocks our momentum down, but we were still fine — then we missed a wide open three.”
The shot from the Chargers stopped the Seguin run, and the Mats never recovered, scoring just three points the rest of the way in the 61-51 loss. Champion swept the district series with the Mats after beating them in Seguin in December.
The length of the Chargers led to another problem for the Mats, offensive rebounds.
Champion scored 16 points off of 14 offensive rebounds, and “you can’t do that against a good team,” Gerlich said.
Seguin trailed by six at the half, 29-23, after the Chargers guarded the three-point line heavily with the zone, forcing the Mats to go inside amongst the trees.
“We penetrated in there, got some good looks and stuff, but couldn’t get the ball in the hole,” Gerlich said. “We had so many that bounced in and out, we got frustrated and missed some easy ones, and then missed some wide open ones.”
The Mats leading scorer, Chris James, had several opportunities after penetrating inside, but his shots were blocked or altered by the inside posts for the Chargers — and he was held scoreless on the night.
But the Mats got the ball inside to Twitero in the second half, and he was able to make some of those shots on the inside in the third period, keeping the Mats within reach with eight of his 14 points.
“We worked on that in practice,” Gerlich said. “We weren’t able to get it in the first half, but we started seeing it in the second half. Give them credit, they were able to knock down some shots with their backs against the wall right now.”
The loss dropped the Mats a half game back of the Chargers for the fourth place spot in district at 5-5 (15-13 overall), while the Chargers improved to 5-4.
“We still control our own destiny here,” Gerlich said. “It’s not like we have to rely on anybody else, we just have to get back to work and keep playing.”
For the game, Vela led the Mats with 15 points, Twitero had his 14 and R.J. Acuna had 10.
It doesn’t get any easier for Seguin as they host second-place Harlandale (8-1, 19-5 overall) on Tuesday night at Goldie Harris Gym. Tipoff is 6:30 p.m.
Kevin Duke is the sports editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at sports@seguingazette.com .
