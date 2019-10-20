It was more like an easy stroll down Congress Avenue than a Formula One race at the Circuit of Americas.
But the Navarro Panthers (7-0, 2-0) got just what they needed out of their visit to the Capital City, burying Austin Eastside Memorial 54-0 on Thursday night at House Park Stadium.
The outcome was no more unexpected than rush hour traffic on I-35. Eastside (0-7, 0-2) has not scored in a game this season. The same poll (MaxPreps) that ranks Navarro fifth in the state in Class 4A-II ranks Eastside last (90th).
The Panthers took care of business, gaining more than 400 yards on offense while their defense held Eastside to 36 total yards, while taking three turnovers back for touchdowns.
In addition to getting the win, Navarro head coach Rod Blount felt his team accomplished most of what he wanted on the night.
“The guys played hard,” he said. “We saw some of our younger guys get some opportunities and step up and do good things. We got them on tape now and can analyze them and try to help them get better.”
The Panthers scored on every possession until the fourth quarter and never even faced a third down.
Their first score was set up by a 60-yard run to the Eastside 12-yard line by fullback Euler Deleon. Tailback Johnny Alegria found the end zone on the next play, his first touchdown since returning from an injury last week that had sidelined him for three and a half games. Kicker Sebastian Sneed added the extra point.
On their next series, Alegria would catch a nine-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Nick Billings to extend the Panthers’ lead.
The Navarro offense would then take a long break as their defense scored on three consecutive series.
The first came on when defensive end Brian Holmes scooped up a fumble and ran 14 yards for a touchdown.
Then linebacker Gabriel Means picked off a pass at the Eastside 30-yard line, pushed aside a would-be tackler, and strolled into the end zone.
Defensive back James Brinsley—just called up from the junior varsity—completed the trifecta on the next series when he returned an interception 33 yards for the score.
When they finally did get the ball back, the Panthers’ offense added one more score before the half. It came on a six-yard run by Deleon, continuing his streak of scoring at least one touchdown in every game this season.
Deleon ended the night with 100 yards on just four carries. He also passed the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the season, bringing his total to 1,059 yards.
Navarro owned a 40-0 lead at the half but Eastside continued battling. They started the second half by recovering an onside kick. They then made their deepest penetration of the game before getting stopped on a fourth-and-three at the Navarro 31-yard line.
“They played tough all night,” Blount said of Eastside. “They played smart. They are much improved from last year.”
With a running clock, the Panthers were only able to score twice in the second half. Tailback Kyle Dietert ran for a 33-yard touchdown—his fourth of the season--in the third quarter.
Brinsley capped the scoring with a 26-yard run.
The win was the 100th for the Panthers since the start of the 2010 season.
It was also the 50th career win for Blount. His record at Navarro is 17-3.
The Panthers will face a much more difficult test next week when they host the Wimberley Texans in a battle of the two teams at the top of the District 13-4A-II standings.
The Texans are 6-1 coming off their 56-28 blowout of previously unbeaten Bandera on Friday night. The game is likely to determine the district championship.
Kickoff will be at 7:30 p.m. on Friday night at Erwin-Lee Field.
Scot Kibbe is a regular contributor to the Seguin Gazette. He has covered Navarro football for 28 years.
