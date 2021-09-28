If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
The Bulldogs continued to roll past district competition last week as they defeated both the Cole Cougars and the Great Hearts Monte Vista Lions.
On Friday, Marion claimed all three sets against the Cougars (25-12, 25-11, 25-23) at home. Marion (13-16, 3-2) started the opening set trailing at 5-8 before quickly responding and tying things at 8-8. A few possessions later when the score was tied at 9-9, the Bulldogs went on a 12-point unanswered run as they claimed the first, 25-12.
