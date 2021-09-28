The Bulldogs continued to roll past district competition last week as they defeated both the Cole Cougars and the Great Hearts Monte Vista Lions.

On Friday, Marion claimed all three sets against the Cougars (25-12, 25-11, 25-23) at home. Marion (13-16, 3-2) started the opening set trailing at 5-8 before quickly responding and tying things at 8-8. A few possessions later when the score was tied at 9-9, the Bulldogs went on a 12-point unanswered run as they claimed the first, 25-12.

Sye Bennefield Jr. is a sports reporter/staff writer for the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at sye.bennefield@seguingazette.com or at sports@seguingazette.com .

