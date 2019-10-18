A successful game last week has the Lifegate Christian Falcons back on the winning track after their second loss of the season two weeks ago.
Lifegate (5-2) takes on Austin Harmony for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff tonight at Falcon Field.
The Falcons beat Ovilla Christian 66-36 last week in a game that was 41-0 right after the start of the third quarter.
“We played really well in the first half,” head coach John Stout said. “For some reason in the third quarter we didn’t come out very strong, they started scoring on us, but we kind of picked it up at the end.”
The Falcons ran for 357 yards and passed for 180 more, mostly on the backs of juniors Quinten Shelnutt and Barson Schmidt.
Shelnutt ran for 288 yards and four touchdowns while throwing for two more scores, while Schmidt had 52 yards on the ground and a score, threw for a touchdown, and caught three balls for 24 yards.
David Brewer caught four balls for 76 yards and a touchdown, while Zach McCulloch had a 55-yard touchdown catch.
“Barson really stepped up and came through, Quinten had a pretty good night, and pretty much all of them played well,” Stout said.
Shelnutt is piling up impressive numbers on the season. The Falcon signal caller has rushed for 1,228 yards and 26 touchdowns, while completing 42-68 throws (62%) and throwing for eight touchdowns.
Harmony comes in off two straight losses, to Austin Achieve, 65-6, and San Antonio Jubilee, 56-12.
“They run a tight set, have a couple of big kids and a couple of guys that can run,” Stout said. “We just have to get through the line and not let those big boys get on top of us.”
The Falcons are setting themselves up for a run in the TCAL state playoffs with three games left. Lifegate is in first place in Division 2A with a 3-0 mark, while Arlington Heights Christian (1-0) and Texas Christian (1-1) are second and third.
“We’re sitting in good shape,” Stout said. “We have a couple of small things we’re trying to iron out, getting it to where we are running our plays perfect, and we should be good.”
Four teams in the division will make the TCAL playoffs semifinals on a yet to be determined date, with the winners playing for the TCAL championship.
