It was a playoff matchup befitting of two of the top 4A volleyball teams in the state.
A packed house, crucial points, controversial calls — this match had it all.
And through the first four sets, it was entirely up in the air.
In the end, the Navarro Lady Panthers (36-8), who were ranked all season in the top 20 in the state, had just enough to pull it out for the second straight year against the No. 9 Sinton Lady Pirates, 21-25, 25-22, 25-20, 14-25 and 15-10.
Senior hitter Kelly Helms knew Sinton (35-7) was going to be tough, as she was part of the five-set win last year over the Lady Pirates.
“Last year it was really close, we won in five as well,” Helms said after the match. “We were ready to come back and knew they only graduated just one senior last year.
“We were prepared for them wanting revenge, and had prepared for it all week.”
Head coach Nicole Blakeman echoed Helms’ sentiment about the Lady Pirates.
“We knew it was going to be tough, we went five last year,” she said. “I was hoping whatever it was going to be, that we ended with a ‘W’ — whether it’s three or five (sets), I don’t care.”
The playoff atmosphere, with boisterous fans from both sides filling the gym at Karnes City High School, was special for the senior.
“The atmosphere was great,” Helms said. “We had a great turnout and they had a great turnout as well, and every play was a really intense atmosphere.”
Hitter Madison McCaig also noted the intensity of the playoff match.
“That was probably the most intense game we’ve ever played,” she said. “Honestly, I think it was the faith and the trust that we were going to win. We were strong and pulled it out.”
The decibel level inside the gym was off the charts, Blakeman said.
“It was super, super loud,” she said. “You had to scream and people would still not be able to hear you.”
The Lady Pirates came out strong in the first set, building a big lead, but Blakeman noted that her girls began to gain some momentum late in the set, when they closed to within three at 23-20, but couldn’t quite pull it out.
That momentum carried through to the second and third sets, which the Lady Panthers won with runs toward the end of each set to take the 2-1 lead.
The third set was exceptionally close, as the teams traded big point after big point — neither team went up by more than two points until the Lady Panthers’ run at the end gave them the 25-20 win.
Helms had several big kills in the two sets to propel Navarro to the wins. She would finish the night with a team high 23 kills for the match and gave the credit to her setter, Sara Benner, and the back line for the digs that made the kills possible.
“She’s been my setter all year, Sara is the reason I am successful,” Helms said. “Also the back row, without them I wouldn’t be able to get a set or a kill.”
Nelly Brumley added nine kills and McCaig had eight, mostly off short sets in the middle of the net which she was tipping to open areas of the court.
“I’ve struggled with that, so we’ve worked on it in practice,” McCaig said. “It really paid off, I was staying behind the setter and seeing the floor.”
Most of their kills came when Blakeman was playing a smaller line-up on the floor, to handle the ball defensively off the Lady Pirates’ kill attempts.
“We went with our smaller line-up for more ball control and to play better defense,” she said. The defensive effort was led by Carolyn Burch and Ashley Gosch with 30 digs each, while Nelly Brumley added 26.
After going up 2-1, Navarro ran into a determined Lady Pirates team in the fourth set, as Sinton went up by double digits on the way to the 25-14 win.
But the Lady Panthers immediately established control in the tiebreaker, going up early with leads of 5-1 and 7-3, to force timeouts from the Sinton coach.
“It was actually scary in game four,” Blakeman said. “But the momentum started to shift in four, and we carried that momentum into game five.”
The Lady Pirates came back to make it interesting, before Ashley Gosch got the kill to end the tiebreak — and the match — 15-10.
“It’s mainly just our energy,” McCaig said of the tiebreak set. “Our energy is insane, and I think that is what really gets us going. All the adrenaline — I think that’s what we need right there.
“We are so excited (to move on). We are aiming for state and hopefully we got this — I believe in us.”
Navarro moves on to the Regional Quarterfinals to play Hidalgo, which beat Pleasanton on Thursday night. Tip off is at 7 p.m Monday night at Alice High School.
Kevin Duke is the sports editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at sports@seguingazette.com .
