Marion’s home opener for the 2019 season didn’t turn out the way the Bulldog fans would have liked, as a full harvest moon shone brightly on the field at Veterans Stadium.
The Bulldogs let a 21-7 lead at the half disappear, and Marion lost a hard-fought battle on the gridiron to the visiting Blanco Panthers, 36-35, in overtime.
Marion started the game on fire as the Dog’s offense needed a little over three minutes of game clock to march 60 yards in just seven plays.
Senior Quarterback Zach Goodwin found wide receiver, Hutch Rabenaldt in the end zone for a 13-yard scoring strike. Marion erased the goose egg on the board to take the first lead of the tilt, 7-0.
The Panthers were geared up to answer on their first series, but the Bulldog defense was able to force a fumble on the third play of the drive and Hutch Rabenaldt was able to recover the loose pigskin.
The Bulldog offense again took the field at the Panther 42-yard line.
Marion was faced with a fourth-and-six on the 25-yard line and foregoing a long field goal attempt went for the first down. Goodwin hit Rabenaldt with a 25-yard touchdown to put the Bulldogs up by two touchdowns, 14-0.
Early in the second quarter, the Panthers put together a 13-play, 80-yard scoring drive as Blanco cut the Marion lead in half with just under five minutes before intermission.
The Bulldogs mounted another attack. Goodwin and junior receiver, Jayden Williams hooked up to march 65 yards in eight plays. Goodwin was 6-of-8 on the drive.
Marion converted another fourth down at the Panther’s 39-yard-line and Goodwin hit Williams down to the four-yard-line.
An unsportsman like penalty was called on the Bulldog offense. The ball was placed at the 20.
Facing a fourth and less than a yard, Goodwin’s hard count drew the opponents offsides. This gave the Bulldogs a first-and-goal at the five. Two snaps later Goodwin took it in for a two-yard touchdown.
The Panthers had a chance to chip into the 21-7 Bulldog lead before the half. An interception by sophomore cornerback Adam Rackley ended that drive.
Blanco came out in the second half looking like a different team.
The Panthers put together a 10-play drive, covering 72 yards (mostly on the ground) with one pass completion. A touchdown from two yards out pulled the visitors closer. The PAT was blocked and the score was 21-13.
The Panther’s defense forced the Dogs to a three-and-out. A punt by Goodwin pinned the Panthers inside its own 10 yard line. Blanco once again methodically marched down the field, pushing the defense back on their heels and chewing up time on the clock. The 93-yard-drive ended with a score and a two-point conversion. The contest was tied at 21 apiece with 12 minutes remaining in the game.
Marion was forced to punt again and the Blanco special teams returned the ball to Marion’s 36 with 11 minutes left in the fourth. Two plays later, Blanco scored the go-ahead TD to go up by seven, 28-21. Goodwin found Williams for a 77-yard pitch and catch, with Williams forced out at the one. The next play, senior Liam Christensen took it in for the game-tying score after the PAT.
Rabenaldt was again able to haul in an interception around midfield.
“I saw the quarterback roll out,” Rabenaldt said. “He is coming across and I saw him turn his shoulder and fire. I just jumped the rout. I knew, I called it before the snap.”
After the interception, Marion was poised to score the necessary points to break the tie. Unfortunately the Bulldogs were unable to convert on a fourth-and-one and the ball was turned over on downs.
The Bulldog “D” also held the Panther’s to a punt. Time expired with the score tied at 28.
The Bulldogs had the first shot for the win. Goodwin connected with fellow senior Cade Baumann for the score and the PAT put the dogs on top 35-28.
The Panthers needed just one play to score. A 25-yard strike in the back of the end zone and two-point conversion won the game for Blanco.
“We are still a very young football team and it showed tonight,” head coach Ryne Miller said after the game. “We still have some work to do. I’m glad the way they fought. We came back and scored first in overtime, and are getting experience.”
On the night, the Bulldogs had 313 passing yards and 58 on the ground.
The Panthers had 275 yards running the ball and 99 through the air.
