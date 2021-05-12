Navarro softball

Lady Panther pitcher Sam Wegman sends a ball across the plate to a Lady Pirate during Navarro’s game against Sinton on Friday, May 7, 2021 in Three Rivers.

 Allison Magin - Special to the Seguin Gazette

The Navarro Lady Panthers ended their softball season with a 4-2 loss to the Sinton Lady Pirates on Friday in Three Rivers.

The Panthers fell behind early in the game and couldn’t recover, despite getting a jump on scoring.

Felicia Frazar is the managing editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail her at felicia.frazar@seguingazette.com .

